China Sentences GSK Executives

A court in Changsha, China, has imposed a fine of nearly $500 million on GlaxoSmithKline and sentenced several of the firm’s China subsidiary managers for paying bribes to boost sales in the country. The five executives involved were sentenced to suspended jail terms of two to four years. One of the managers—a Briton, Mark Reilly, who was the head of GSK China—will be deported, China’s state media reported. The other managers are Chinese citizens. The firm issued an apology to the Chinese government and the Chinese people.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter