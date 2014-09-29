Dow To Build Quantum Dot Plant

Dow Chemical is starting construction in Cheonan, South Korea, on what it says will be the world’s first large-scale, cadmium-free quantum dot plant. Set to open in the first half of 2015, the facility will produce the semiconducting inorganic nanoparticles for use in televisions and other displays. Dow licensed the technology last year from the English firm Nanoco Group. Cadmium-containing quantum dots from the MIT spin-off QD Vision are already in a line of TVs that Sony launched last year.
