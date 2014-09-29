Ebola Drugs Readied For African Tests

Investigational Ebola treatments from biotech firms including Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Tekmira Pharmaceuticals will be tested in West Africa for the first time as part of an international fast-track Ebola trials initiative. Backed by a $5.2 million grant from the Wellcome Trust, the program will include funds for the manufacture of drugs as well as the establishment of several clinical testing sites.
