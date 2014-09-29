Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Ligands Let Copper Click Inside Cells

Bulky amine ligands detoxify copper in cellular click reactions, enabling azide-alkyne cycloadditions in the cytoplasm without hurting cells

by Stu Borman
September 29, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

CYTOPLASMIC ENABLERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Commun.
Tris(triazolylmethyl)amine-based ligands enable copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition reactions to be carried out in the interior of cells without toxicity; proteins are blue rectangles with azide group, and the reagent in the center is a fluorescent marker (green star) with a terminal alkyne group.
A diagram showing a copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition reaction in a cell interior.
Credit: Adapted from Nat. Commun.
Tris(triazolylmethyl)amine-based ligands enable copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition reactions to be carried out in the interior of cells without toxicity; proteins are blue rectangles with azide group, and the reagent in the center is a fluorescent marker (green star) with a terminal alkyne group.

Copper-catalyzed click chemistry, an azide-alkyne cycloaddition reaction, is often used to label biomolecules on cell surfaces to study their functions. But it is not used in the cell cytoplasm because copper can be toxic to cells. A process that uses bulky ligands to stabilize and detoxify copper, enabling the reaction to be used inside living bacteria without hurting them, has now been developed by Jing Zhao of Nanjing University, in China; Peng Wu of Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, in New York City; Peng R. Chen of Peking University, in China; and coworkers (Nat. Commun. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms5981). The researchers used tris(triazolylmethyl)amine-based ligands to corral copper as it helps fluorescently mark proteins with pH-dependent conformations in the cell cytoplasm and periplasm. This approach enabled them to determine pH gradients across the Escherichia coli cytoplasmic membrane. They also measured the E. coli transmembrane potential and determined the force required to move protons across the bacterial inner membrane under normal and acid-stress conditions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photoactivated click-chemistry reaction shows inner lives of cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Extending the reach of expansion microscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single Glycoproteins Caught In Motion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE