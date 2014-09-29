Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Nitrogenase Structure Solved With Carbon Monoxide Bound

Substrate analog displaces sulfur from the nitrogen-fixing enzyme’s FeMo cofactor

by Jyllian Kemsley
September 29, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Thomas Spatzal/Caltech
CO displaces a sulfur atom in the FeMo cofactor of nitrogenase.
Reaction scheme showing the structure of the nitrogenase FeMo cofactor before and after reaction with carbon monoxide.
Credit: Thomas Spatzal/Caltech
CO displaces a sulfur atom in the FeMo cofactor of nitrogenase.

A crystal structure of the enzyme nitrogenase, which some microorganisms use to turn nitrogen into useful ammonia, has at last been captured with a substrate analog bound to its catalytic metal cluster. The structural snapshot reveals that CO can displace a S atom from the enzyme’s FeMo cofactor, a cagelike assembly of Fe, S, C, and Mo, reports a team led by Thomas Spatzal and Douglas C. Rees of Caltech (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1256679). Researchers have struggled to unravel how nitrogenase does its N2-reduction chemistry, which could point to better ways to make NH3 than the energy-intensive Haber-Bosch process. CO is isoelectronic with N2 and is a reversible nitrogenase inhibitor. The molecule’s binding to two iron atoms in the cofactor resembles N2 binding on the surface of the iron catalyst used in the Haber-Bosch process, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrogenase Cofactor Centers On Carbon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Model Cluster Yields Clues On Calcium’s Water-Splitting Role
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Radical Start For Iron-Sulfur Enzyme

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE