U.S. Funds Three Biorefineries

The Departments of Energy, Agriculture, and the Navy have awarded contracts to aid construction of three private biorefineries that together are expected to produce more than 100 million gal of military-grade transportation fuel annually. The awards—to Emerald Biofuels, Fulcrum BioEnergy, and Red Rock Biofuels—are part of a three-year, $510 million government program to advance biofuels availability. Emerald uses UOP’s catalytic hydroprocessing technology to turn animal fats to fuel. Fulcrum and Red Rock use Fischer-Tropsch technology to transform municipal solid waste and woody biomass, respectively, into fuel. All three facilities are scheduled to open by 2017.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter