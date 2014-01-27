American Will Head R&D At Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings has named Glenn H. Fredrickson, a professor of chemical engineering and materials at the University of California, Santa Barbara, as its new chief technology officer. Fredrickson has already collaborated with Mitsubishi, most notably as head of the Santa Barbara-based Mitsubishi Chemical Center for Advanced Materials. Frederickson should improve industry-academia collaboration at Mitsubishi Chemical, the firm says.
