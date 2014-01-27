The Year In New Drugs
Drug approvals were down in 2013, but many that won FDA’s nod have strong sales prospects
January 27, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 4
Drug approvals were down in 2013, but many that won FDA’s nod have strong sales prospects
Drug approvals were down in 2013, but many that won FDA’s nod have strong sales prospects
Chemical companies are helping detergent makers create more economical brands
Differing takes on exactly how this popular heating method enhances reactions is keeping chemists intrigued
Academic researchers are deploying lab management software paid for by chemical and equipment suppliers
Election year, partisan gridlock mean tough road for science issues