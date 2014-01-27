Advertisement

January 27, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 4

Drug approvals were down in 2013, but many that won FDA’s nod have strong sales prospects

Volume 92 | Issue 4
Pharmaceuticals

The Year In New Drugs

Drug approvals were down in 2013, but many that won FDA’s nod have strong sales prospects

Value Proposition In The Cleaning Aisle

Chemical companies are helping detergent makers create more economical brands

Microwave Chemistry Remains Hot, Fast, And A Tad Mystical

Differing takes on exactly how this popular heating method enhances reactions is keeping chemists intrigued

  • Materials

    Composite Fibers Provide Protection

  • ACS News

    Taking The Lab Online

    Academic researchers are deploying lab management software paid for by chemical and equipment suppliers

  • Environment

    2014 Congressional Outlook

    Election year, partisan gridlock mean tough road for science issues

Science Concentrates

Pharmaceuticals

New Vehicle For Drug Delivery

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

