Arkema To Get Chinese Acrylic Acid Stake

Arkema plans to pay $240 million for a 50% interest in a 320,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylic acid plant built in 2012 by Jiangsu Jurong Chemical in Taixing, China. The deal will give the French firm a local source of raw materials for coatings resins and other products it makes in Changshu, China. Arkema has an option to buy the entire plant for another $235 million, and it has an option to buy 160,000 metric tons of additional capacity now under construction. Arkema currently makes acrylic acid in France and Texas.
