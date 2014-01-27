BASF Joins Singapore For Graphene Diodes

BASF and researchers at the National University of Singapore’s Graphene Research Centre have formed a partnership to develop graphene for use in electronic devices, including organic light-emitting diodes. Their goal is to layer graphene films with organic materials to create more efficient and flexible devices. The Singapore researchers will synthesize and characterize the graphene; BASF will provide organic active materials. After researching graphene for years, BASF is now looking to speed up its device development, the company says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter