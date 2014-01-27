BioAmber Has Plans For Butanediol Plant

The biobased chemical developer BioAmber has laid out plans to build a 100,000-metric-ton-per-year 1,4-butanediol plant in North America. BioAmber has signed a 15-year agreement under which the chemical distributor Vinmar International will invest in the plant and buy its output. BioAmber CEO Jean-François Huc says the agreement should attract other investors to the facility, which he hopes to open in 2017. The plant will convert sugar-derived succinic acid into butanediol using a process BioAmber licensed from DuPont; BioAmber is building a succinic acid plant in Sarnia, Ontario.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter