TRI-K Industries, part of India’s Galaxy Surfactants, has acquired Surfactants International, a New Jersey-based maker of surfactants and other ingredients for personal care, household, and industrial products. Galaxy acquired TRI-K, also in New Jersey, in 2009.
Solvay Specialty Polymers has invested an undisclosed amount in Aonix Advanced Materials and received a minority stake in the firm. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Aonix supplies thermoplastic composite materials together with high-capacity molding machines. Aonix will use Solvay’s high-performance polymers in its system to compete against traditional epoxy-based composites.
Clean Energy Technology Co., a joint venture between BP and the Chinese government’s Chinese Academy of Sciences, has proposed building a natural-gas-based methanol plant in Kalama, Wash., that would supply raw material to olefins facilities in Dalian, China. The venture says the $1 billion facility would open in 2017.
BASF will invest about $10 million to expand and optimize a plant in Münster, Germany, that makes resins for paints, particularly those used in the auto industry. Work on the plant is due to be completed in 2016.
Borregaard, a Norwegian manufacturer of lignin and cellulose-based materials, will receive a $2 million grant from Innovation Norway to develop new products from biomass. The project will focus on specialty chemicals, binders, and butanol made from lignin, specialty cellulose, and sugar, respectively.
Aurobindo Pharma, an Indian generic drugs producer, will pay $41 million for the commercial operations of Actavis, a generics rival, in seven European countries. Aurobindo says the acquisition will complement its existing sales infrastructure in Europe.
Global Bioenergies, a French biochemical firm, has formed a two-year collaboration with carmaker Audi to develop isooctane. Derived from isobutene made from renewable raw materials, isooctane is considered a drop-in replacement for gasoline.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical will purchase Repligen’s histone deacetylase inhibitor portfolio, a group of small molecules that could treat Friedreich’s ataxia and other neurological disorders. Repligen will get $2 million up front and potentially $160 million in future payments.
