CABB Opens Custom Chemicals Plant

German chemical producer CABB has completed the expansion of a custom synthesis plant in Pratteln, Switzerland. Involving an investment of $35 million, the project included installation of six reactors with a processing capacity of 12 m3 each, other processing equipment, and new storage tanks. Previously, the plant’s largest reactor had a capacity of 6 m3. CABB supplies materials to the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and chemical industries.
