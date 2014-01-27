Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chemtura Files Against California

by William G. Schulz
January 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemtura is suing California over the 2013 revision of the state’s fire-safety standard for upholstered polyurethane foam furniture. The company is a major manufacturer of fire-retardant chemicals for polyurethane foams and other products and applications. California last year modified its safety standard for foam furniture by removing an open-flame test and changing a cigarette smolder test. As a result, flame-retardant chemicals are, in most cases, no longer needed for foam furniture to meet the standard. Chemtura says the move has harmed its flame-retardant chemical business and California consumers via a weakened fire-safety standard. It also claims overreach by state regulators: namely, the Bureau of Electronic Appliance Repair, Home Furnishings & Thermal Insulation. The company says the state abandoned its duty to minimize fire risks from furniture by focusing on other alleged risks—those from certain flame-retardant chemicals—that fall under the jurisdiction of EPA and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE