Materials

Composite Fibers Provide Protection

by Amanda Yarnell
January 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 4
Given their lightweight and insulating properties, aerogels are an obvious choice for use in fabrics and clothing meant for extreme environments. Inventors from the University of Science & Technology of China created a clothing material with a thermal insulation layer manufactured from an aerogel composite containing DuPont’s Nomex fiber. The aerogel composite layer has a thermal conductivity of just 0.021 watts per meter kelvin. They received a Chinese patent on this work in 2011 (CN 202514650).

This flame-retardant, chemical-corrosion-resistant, and air-permeable material has in every square centimeter of fabric 7,000 pores, each with an average diameter of 1,000 nm. The patented material can be used for manufacturing fire- or cold-weather-proof suits, as well as hot- and cold-temperature-resistant gloves, helmets, and linings to protect first responders, trade workers, and adventurers alike.

PatentPicks is a collaborative effort by C&EN and CAS. This feature reports on trends CAS scientists observe in the CAS databases of patents, which now generate more than 70% of the new substances appearing in the literature.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

