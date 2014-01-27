Composite Fibers Provide Protection

Given their lightweight and insulating properties, aerogels are an obvious choice for use in fabrics and clothing meant for extreme environments. Inventors from the University of Science & Technology of China created a clothing material with a thermal insulation layer manufactured from an aerogel composite containing DuPont’s Nomex fiber. The aerogel composite layer has a thermal conductivity of just 0.021 watts per meter kelvin. They received a Chinese patent on this work in 2011 (CN 202514650).
This flame-retardant, chemical-corrosion-resistant, and air-permeable material has in every square centimeter of fabric 7,000 pores, each with an average diameter of 1,000 nm. The patented material can be used for manufacturing fire- or cold-weather-proof suits, as well as hot- and cold-temperature-resistant gloves, helmets, and linings to protect first responders, trade workers, and adventurers alike.
PatentPicks is a collaborative effort by C&EN and CAS. This feature reports on trends CAS scientists observe in the CAS databases of patents, which now generate more than 70% of the new substances appearing in the literature.
