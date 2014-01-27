Edwin H. Ivey Jr., 92, a retired petrochemical consultant, died in Houston on Oct. 23, 2013.
Born in Galveston, Texas, he received a B.S. in 1941 in chemical engineering from the A&M College of Texas (now Texas A&M University). He then served in the Air Force during World War II. After the war, he returned to A&M and earned an M.S. in chemical engineering.
Ivey worked for Dow Chemical for 18 years, focusing on the manufacture of olefins, butadiene, and benzene. Later, he worked for four years for PPG Industries and Commonwealth Oil Refining to build and operate their joint venture, Puerto Rico Olefins.
For the remainder of his career, he served as an independent consultant. Ivey was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Frances; his second wife, Rosebud; daughter, Katherine Bridges; and a great-grandson. He is survived by his son, Edwin III; his daughters Mary Heineke, Elizabeth Murray, Sara Cisneros, and Helen Maldonado; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
