Laurence E. Brydia, 79, a retired Union Carbide chemist, died on Aug. 16, 2013, in Union Township, N.J.
Born in Utica, N.Y., Brydia served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1953 as a radio operator in Japan during the Korean War. After the war, he earned a B.S. in chemistry from Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania before earning a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from the University of Delaware in 1964.
Brydia then joined Union Carbide, working initially at the company’s South Charleston, W.Va., laboratories. Later, he moved to its Bound Brook, N.J., site, where he worked for 34 years before retiring. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1960.
He was an active member of the Flemington Baptist Church in Flemington, N.J. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed taking family vacations, especially to Bethany Beach, Del.
Brydia is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alice; daughter, Dawn Augustine; son, Robert; and two grandsons.
