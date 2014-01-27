M. D. Anderson, J&J Sign Cancer Pact

Johnson & Johnson Innovation, a partnering arm of the big pharma firm’s biotech unit, has teamed up with the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center to develop cancer immunotherapies. The partners will focus on developing combination therapies and personalized medicines and on identifying new treatments. The three-year pact is part of the medical center’s “moon shots” immunotherapy platform, which calls for multidisciplinary teams to launch six concerted attacks against eight cancers. M. D. Anderson has invested $40 million in its immunotherapy platform.
