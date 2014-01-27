Mary Ann Jungbauer, 78, a professor emerita at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla., died on July 30, 2013, in Miami.
Born and raised in Phoenix, Jungbauer was a member of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary from 1954 until 1967. During that time, she earned a B.A. in chemistry from the now-defunct Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles in 1957 and a Ph.D. in inorganic and physical chemistry from Notre Dame University in 1964.
Before leaving the convent in 1967 to pursue a career in chemical education, she taught high school chemistry and physics in the Los Angeles Archdiocesan schools from 1956 until 1959, was a lecturer at Mount Saint Mary’s College in Los Angeles from 1965 until 1967, and was an assistant professor of chemistry at Immaculate Heart College from 1963 until 1967.
From 1967 until 1969, she served as an assistant professor of chemistry at Drew University in Madison, N.J.
She then moved to Miami to become an associate professor of chemistry at Barry University. She remained at the university until 1998, serving as chair of the department of physical sciences from 1980 until 1994.
Jungbauer was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1961. She served as chair of the ACS Florida Section in 1983 and chair of its Miami Subsection in 1980. On the occasion of her 50th year of ACS membership, she was honored by the South Florida Section for her lifelong devotion to chemical education and service to ACS.
She is survived by her son, Richard Richards, and two grandchildren.
