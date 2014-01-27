Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Mary Ann Jungbauer

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Jungbauer
[+]Enlarge
Jungbauer

Mary Ann Jungbauer, 78, a professor emerita at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla., died on July 30, 2013, in Miami.

Born and raised in Phoenix, Jungbauer was a member of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary from 1954 until 1967. During that time, she earned a B.A. in chemistry from the now-defunct Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles in 1957 and a Ph.D. in inorganic and physical chemistry from Notre Dame University in 1964.

Before leaving the convent in 1967 to pursue a career in chemical education, she taught high school chemistry and physics in the Los Angeles Archdiocesan schools from 1956 until 1959, was a lecturer at Mount Saint Mary’s College in Los Angeles from 1965 until 1967, and was an assistant professor of chemistry at Immaculate Heart College from 1963 until 1967.

From 1967 until 1969, she served as an assistant professor of chemistry at Drew University in Madison, N.J.

She then moved to Miami to become an associate professor of chemistry at Barry University. She remained at the university until 1998, serving as chair of the department of physical sciences from 1980 until 1994.

Jungbauer was an emerita member of ACS, joining in 1961. She served as chair of the ACS Florida Section in 1983 and chair of its Miami Subsection in 1980. On the occasion of her 50th year of ACS membership, she was honored by the South Florida Section for her lifelong devotion to chemical education and service to ACS.

She is survived by her son, Richard Richards, and two grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Richard B. Bennett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grace B. Borowitz
Keith F. Purcell

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE