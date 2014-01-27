Mexico’s Pemex Will Restart Urea Plant

Mexican national oil company Pemex will invest $475 million to resuscitate an idle urea plant in Pajaritos, Mexico. The company is buying the facility, formerly known as Agro Nitrogenados, and plans to restart it in 2015. The plant’s 1 million metric tons of output would represent about 75% of Mexican demand for the fertilizer, Pemex says, and will save the country about $400 million per year in imports. Pemex will supply the urea plant with the feedstock ammonia.
