Mother Nature’s Role

The article “Diving Deeper into Souring Oceans” and the researcher cited have overlooked an important fact in attributing the acid pH readings near volcanic gas releases to carbon dioxide (C&EN, Oct. 14, 2013, page 33). A Google search would have revealed that those gases also contain significant amounts of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and that its solubility in water is seven times that of CO2.
It would have been better science to check the composition of the waters rather than to assume the acidity was due only to CO2, as implied. If the composition was probed, I missed that information. Consequently, I’m inclined to question the implied verification of humans’ responsibility for “global warming.” Mother Nature also has a role.
Jerrold Radway
Acworth, Ga.
