Neal O. Brace, 91, a professor of chemistry emeritus at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., died on July 27, 2013, at his home in Carol Stream, Ill.
Born in Osceola, Wis., Brace served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war, Brace earned a B.A. in chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1946 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1949.
Brace worked as a research chemist for Eastman Kodak and DuPont before moving in 1963 to Chicago, where he taught at North Park College (now North Park University).
He joined Wheaton in 1966 as an assistant chemistry professor and became a professor in 1970.
He traveled to China, Germany, and Russia as a lecturer and guest researcher; published many papers in the area of organofluorine chemistry; and held multiple patents. For many years, Brace served as a research consultant for Ciba-Geigy. He retired from Wheaton in 1988.
A Fulbright Scholar, Brace received numerous awards including the Humboldt Research Award in 1972. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947.
Brace was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Marilynn; daughters, Judy Woodson, Nancy Greenfield, Linda Onishi, and Sharon Anderson; sons, David, John, and Roger; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter