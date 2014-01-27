Saul Ricklin, 93, a retired plastics industry executive, died on July 29, 2013.
Ricklin earned a bachelor’s degree in 1939 and a master’s degree in 1940, both in chemical engineering from Columbia University.
From 1940 until 1946, he worked as a process engineer at Metal & Thermit Corp., where he developed ammunition. He then served in the Army for a year before joining Brown University’s chemistry department, where he was a professor for eight years. After working in his own consulting company from 1954 until 1959, he joined Dixon Corp. as its research and development director. He rose through the ranks to become chairman and chief executive officer of Dixon Industries, before retiring in 1981.
He authored many articles on the industrial applications of Teflon. Ricklin served as chairman of the Fluorocarbons Division of the Society of Plastics Industries. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1941.
His wife of 65 years, Lois, predeceased him. He is survived by sons, Donald, Ethan, and Roger; daughter, Leslie; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter