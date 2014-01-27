Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Saul Ricklin

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Saul Ricklin, 93, a retired plastics industry executive, died on July 29, 2013.

Ricklin earned a bachelor’s degree in 1939 and a master’s degree in 1940, both in chemical engineering from Columbia University.

From 1940 until 1946, he worked as a process engineer at Metal & Thermit Corp., where he developed ammunition. He then served in the Army for a year before joining Brown University’s chemistry department, where he was a professor for eight years. After working in his own consulting company from 1954 until 1959, he joined Dixon Corp. as its research and development director. He rose through the ranks to become chairman and chief executive officer of Dixon Industries, before retiring in 1981.

He authored many articles on the industrial applications of Teflon. Ricklin served as chairman of the Fluorocarbons Division of the Society of Plastics Industries. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1941.

His wife of 65 years, Lois, predeceased him. He is survived by sons, Donald, Ethan, and Roger; daughter, Leslie; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William E. Smith
Peter G. Arvan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard W. Reiter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE