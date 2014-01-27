Titanium Venture Formed In Saudi Arabia

Japan’s Toho Titanium Co. is teaming up with Saudi Arabian firms Cristal Global and Tasnee to build a 15,600-metric-ton-per-year plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, to make titanium sponge, a common form of titanium metal. The raw material for the metal, titanium tetrachloride, is already produced by Cristal as an intermediate in making titanium dioxide pigment. Integrating the titanium metal facility with the white pigment plant will boost economies of scale for making the metal, the firms say. They expect the project to cost $420 million and be completed in 2018.
