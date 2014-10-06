Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

ACS Welcomes New Public Policy Fellows

by Linda Wang
October 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Lalonde
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rance Rizzutto
Photo of Marianne Lalonde, ACS Congressional Fellow.
Credit: Rance Rizzutto

ACS has selected three new public policy fellows for 2014–15. The fellowships provide an opportunity for ACS members to gain practical experience and insights into public policy by working on Capitol Hill or at ACS in Washington, D.C. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the fellowship program (C&EN, Sept. 22, page 34).

Lewis
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Emily Lewis
Photo of Emily Lewis, ACS Congressional Fellow.
Credit: Courtesy of Emily Lewis
DeLuca
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Stephanie DeLuca
Photo of Stephanie DeLuca, ACS Science Policy Fellow.
Credit: Courtesy of Stephanie DeLuca

Marianne Lalonde and Emily Lewis will spend one year working as ACS Congressional Fellows on Capitol Hill as part of the broader Science & Technology Policy Fellowships program of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Fellows provide policymakers with information on science-related issues. The scientists, in turn, learn how government works and how science policy is made.

Lalonde is completing her Ph.D. in chemistry at Northwestern University in functional nanostructured materials, specifically metal-organic framework materials. She holds a certificate in management from Northwestern and a B.S. in chemistry from Case Western Reserve University. She will be working in the office of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on energy and the environment.

Lewis is completing her Ph.D. in physical chemistry at Tufts University in the field of surface science. She has a B.S. and M.S. in chemistry from Northeastern University, in Boston. She will be working with the House Committee on Natural Resources minority staff on energy issues related to public lands.

Stephanie DeLuca will spend two years as an ACS Science Policy Fellow working in the ACS Office of Public Affairs. She will help policymakers better understand how science relates to public policy. She will also work to inform and involve ACS members in the public policy process.

DeLuca is completing her Ph.D. in chemical and physical biology at Vanderbilt University, where she has developed novel protein modeling methods for software used by scientists worldwide. DeLuca also holds a B.S. in chemistry with a concentration in biochemistry from the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

More information about these fellowships, including how to apply, can be found at www.acs.org/policyfellow.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: CCPA wants you to help shape public policy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS names 2018–19 public policy fellows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Program That Bridges Gulf Between Chemists And Policymakers Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE