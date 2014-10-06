ACS Welcomes New Public Policy Fellows

ACS has selected three new public policy fellows for 2014–15. The fellowships provide an opportunity for ACS members to gain practical experience and insights into public policy by working on Capitol Hill or at ACS in Washington, D.C. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the fellowship program (C&EN, Sept. 22, page 34).
Marianne Lalonde and Emily Lewis will spend one year working as ACS Congressional Fellows on Capitol Hill as part of the broader Science & Technology Policy Fellowships program of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Fellows provide policymakers with information on science-related issues. The scientists, in turn, learn how government works and how science policy is made.
Lalonde is completing her Ph.D. in chemistry at Northwestern University in functional nanostructured materials, specifically metal-organic framework materials. She holds a certificate in management from Northwestern and a B.S. in chemistry from Case Western Reserve University. She will be working in the office of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on energy and the environment.
Lewis is completing her Ph.D. in physical chemistry at Tufts University in the field of surface science. She has a B.S. and M.S. in chemistry from Northeastern University, in Boston. She will be working with the House Committee on Natural Resources minority staff on energy issues related to public lands.
Stephanie DeLuca will spend two years as an ACS Science Policy Fellow working in the ACS Office of Public Affairs. She will help policymakers better understand how science relates to public policy. She will also work to inform and involve ACS members in the public policy process.
DeLuca is completing her Ph.D. in chemical and physical biology at Vanderbilt University, where she has developed novel protein modeling methods for software used by scientists worldwide. DeLuca also holds a B.S. in chemistry with a concentration in biochemistry from the University of Alabama, Birmingham.
More information about these fellowships, including how to apply, can be found at www.acs.org/policyfellow.
