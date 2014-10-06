Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09240-cover-opener.jpg
09240-cover-opener.jpg
October 6, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 40

Reprogrammed T cells show promise at beating blood cancers, but other foes may be tougher to vanquish

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 92 | Issue 40
Imaging

The Immune System Fights Back

Reprogrammed T cells show promise at beating blood cancers, but other foes may be tougher to vanquish

Battling Drug-Resistant Bacteria

White House plan to combat rise in superbugs gets mixed reactions

Cryoprotectant Chemicals Put The Freeze On Ice Crystal Growth

Scientists seek molecules that prevent ice from damaging frozen cells

  • Policy

    Consecutive Journal Publications Illuminate Collaboration And Compromise In Chemistry

    Publishing: Back-to-back papers can lead to more discussion of trending science than when published individually

  • Materials

    Making It With Mushrooms

    Firms developing fungus-based materials aim for large-scale manufacturing

  • Policy

    Export Agency’s Survival Imperiled

    Industry fights to save lender that helps boost overseas sales

Science Concentrates

Business

Surveying Solvent Use

Data suggest targets for increased use of green solvents to improve industry’s environmental footprint

Business & Policy Concentrates

