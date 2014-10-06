Aesica Being Sold To Device Firm

Aesica Pharmaceuticals, an English contract manufacturer built largely through acquisitions of former big pharma sites, is itself being acquired by Consort Medical, a British medical device maker, for about $370 million. Since its founding 10 years ago through the management-led buyout of a BASF facility, Aesica has pieced together European operations spanning pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing, formulation development, clinical trial supply, and finished-dosage production. Last year, Aesica’s sales approached $325 million. Consort, which makes devices for delivering inhaled, nasal, and injectable drugs, has annual sales of about $160 million.
