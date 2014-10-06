C&EN’s Cheryl Hogue Wins Reporting Prize

A first-place award in environmental reporting from the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) has been bestowed on C&EN’s Cheryl Hogue, the magazine’s assistant managing editor for government and policy. She is being honored in part for early reporting on how microbeads from personal care products are contaminating bodies of water—a story later picked up by larger, general-interest media outlets.
Specifically, SEJ judges honored Hogue’s entry with first place in the society’s 2014 Awards for Reporting on the Environment in the Outstanding Beat Reporting, Small Market category. Hogue’s entry comprised five stories that appeared in C&EN in 2013 and 2014, including articles on the growing trend of cities banning takeout food containers made of polystyrene foam and an effort in Congress to require EPA advisers to accept more industry input.
SEJ aims to strengthen the quality, reach, and viability of journalism across all media to advance public understanding of environmental issues. The society provides support to journalists in their efforts to cover complex issues of the environment responsibly.
Hogue was presented with the award on Sept. 3 in New Orleans at SEJ’s 24th Annual Conference.
