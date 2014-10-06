COLLABORATION ACS renewed a three-year memorandum of understanding with the German Chemical Society during the ACS national meeting in San Francisco in August. The alliance, created in 2010, promotes joint activities that address global challenges. Among the signees were (from left) Wolfram Koch, executive director of the German Chemical Society; Madeleine Jacobs, CEO and executive director of ACS; and ACS President Tom Barton.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter