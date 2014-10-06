Carbon Dioxide Dissociates To Yield Molecular Oxygen Directly

Studies of light-driven carbon dioxide dissociation have tended to focus exclusively on the products CO and O. But new evidence reveals that the molecule can also break down into C and O 2 , report University of California, Davis, researchers (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1257156). The results confirm theoretical predictions and indicate that physical processes can produce more O 2 in planetary atmospheres than previously realized, suggesting that the presence of O 2 may not automatically be a sign of life on other worlds. The work “will have great impact in astrobiology because molecular oxygen is considered a pretty solid biomarker,” NASA’s Louis J. Allamandola comments. The UC Davis researchers, led by Cheuk-Yiu Ng and William M. Jackson, studied CO 2 photodissociation using vacuum ultraviolet laser pump-probe spectroscopy and found that about 5% of CO 2 photodissociation yields C and O 2 as primary products. They propose two possible reaction pathways for O 2 production. In one, an oxygen atom partially dissociates from CO 2 and then roams around the remaining CO before reacting to form C and O 2. In the other, CO 2 forms a triangular intermediate and then linear COO before dissociating into C and O 2 .