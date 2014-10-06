Chirality Medal Seeks Nominations

Nominations are being sought for the Chirality Medal, instituted by the Società Chimica Italiana. The medal honors internationally recognized scientists who have made a distinguished contribution to all aspects of chirality. Nominations should include a letter of nomination, a maximum of two supporting letters, and an abbreviated CV.
E-mail a single pdf file to Thomas Wenzel, chair of Chirality 2015, at twenzel@bates.edu by Dec. 1. For more information, visit www.chiralityusa.com.
