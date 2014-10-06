Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Generics Makers Fight Label Change

Drug Safety: Industry threatens suit over FDA plan to update warnings

by Glenn Hess
October 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
FDA wants to make brand-name and generic drug makers equally responsible for patient safety.
A pill bottle spilling onto a prescription pad.
Credit: Shutterstock
FDA wants to make brand-name and generic drug makers equally responsible for patient safety.

Generic drug makers are threatening to sue if the Food & Drug Administration finalizes a proposal to revamp warning labels on their products. They contend the planned regulation could jeopardize patient safety and access to affordable medicines.

As proposed, “the rule is bad policy and bad for public health,” says Ralph G. Neas, CEO of the Generic Pharmaceutical Association, the industry’s main trade group. If it is finalized, “we would be forced to go into court.”

FDA says it intends to issue the rule in December to change the complex drug warning system.

When new evidence emerges that a brand-name drug has harmed patients, manufacturers are required to immediately warn doctors and consumers by updating product labels. Companies that make brand-name drugs face significant product liability exposure if they fail to quickly take steps to protect patient safety.

But federal law does not allow generic drug makers to change the safety warnings on their labels until the manufacturer of the branded equivalent has done so and FDA has approved the change. In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that generic drug companies are shielded from state lawsuits because of their inability to update warning labels on their own.

FDA says its proposal was prompted by the increased use of generics, which now fill more than 80% of U.S. prescriptions. In many cases, brand-name products are taken off the market after generics competition begins, meaning no company is responsible for keeping labels up-to-date.

Under FDA’s proposal, generics manufacturers would be allowed to independently warn consumers when important new safety information surfaces about one of their drugs. But industry argues that the rule would lead to increased litigation, higher prices, and a confusing array of different warning labels for the same drugs (C&EN, April 21, page 26).

The activist group Public Citizen counters that by giving companies greater ability to make prompt safety updates, the rule would help them avoid liability. Public Citizen petitioned FDA to issue the rule.

Neas says his group wants to work with FDA to find a way to strengthen labeling requirements without hindering patient access to generic medicines.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA offers guidance for updating generic drug labels
FDA delays rule on generic drug labels
Industry Asks FDA To Ditch Changes To Drug-Label Rules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE