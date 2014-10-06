Goodyear Taps Into Rice For Tires

Goodyear Tire & Rubber plans to use silica derived from rice hull ash in its tires. Silica boosts fuel economy in cars by reducing tire rolling resistance. The company says it has been testing the material for two years and has found that tires containing the rice hull silica perform as well as those using mineral-derived silica. The ash, which is also used in cement, is what is left over when rice hulls are burned as fuel. By some estimates, rice hull ash is more than 90% silica.
