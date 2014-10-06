Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Green Circuit Boards That Biodegrade

By using materials that can dissolve in water in a matter of minutes, scientists offer a way to make greener electronics

by Bethany Halford
October 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adv. Mater.
These images show a near-field communications circuit on a leaf dissolving within eight minutes after being sprayed with water.
Image on top shows an intact near-field communications circuit on a leaf. Image on bottom shows a near-field communications circuit on a leaf, dissolved 8 minutes after being sprayed with water.
Credit: Adv. Mater.
These images show a near-field communications circuit on a leaf dissolving within eight minutes after being sprayed with water.

With every new smartphone, tablet, or laptop consumers rush out to buy, there’s usually an older model that’s going to be thrown away. By some estimates as much as 25 million tons of electronic waste is produced globally each year. And roughly 82% of that waste winds up in landfills. Researchers led by John A. Rogers of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, report a way to make greener printed circuit boards—key components found in all but the simplest electronic devices—that could reduce e-waste. Printed circuit boards are usually made with metals such as gold, silver, palladium, tin, and copper configured with fiberglass or polyimide substrates. Rogers’s team has shown that these slow-to-degrade materials can be replaced by so-called transient metals such as magnesium, tungsten, and zinc formulated as micro- or nanoparticle paste and printed on biodegradable substrates such as sodium carboxymethylcellulose (Adv. Mater. 2014, DOI: 10.1002/adma.201403164). The researchers report that the biodegradable printed circuit boards disintegrate when immersed in water for about 10 minutes, leaving behind only the transient metals, which over the course of hours to days form soluble hydroxides.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrasound boosts battery recycling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-healing device could use body heat to power wearable electronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Speedy method for 3-D printed electronics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE