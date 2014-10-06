Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Improvements In Fracking

October 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

“Methane’s Role in Climate Change” places too much blame on the hydraulic fracturing of gas-bearing shale for the rise in atmospheric methane (C&EN, July 7, page 10). The estimated natural gas emission of 7.9% of production has been traced to a single hastily fracked and completed well and definitely is not representative of the natural gas industry’s performance.

Indeed, the “Methane Rising” graph on page 12 shows that, during the recent decade or so of fracking for shale gas, the atmospheric methane concentration has not skyrocketed but instead has started to level off.

Admittedly, some of the shale gas wells drilled and completed during the past decade were wastefully completed in order that some leaseholders could “hold by production” their bargain-priced leases. In the future, there should be less wasteful haste in shale gas fracking, so the wells should be properly and economically drilled and completed.

Also, between 1859 and World War II, most natural gas production was a nuisance by-product of oil production, and natural gas at the wellhead was valued at less than a nickel for 1 million Btu. As a result, natural gas was wastefully produced and used. After WWII until the end of the Soviet Union, the Soviet oil and gas industry was horribly wasteful. These two periods were when atmospheric methane concentration rose most sharply.

It is unfair to blame the current gas industry for most of the increased atmospheric methane concentration. A small percentage of methane is found in virtually all combustion product gases, especially uncontrolled combustion such as from the devastating increase in forest fires and deplorable deforestation in countries such as Brazil and Indonesia. Another increasing source of methane is anaerobically decomposing wetlands that are mandated by state governments.

The most frightening new source of methane emissions is from global warming and the increasing thawing rate of northern permafrost, which inherently contains considerable methane hydrates. This source of methane is especially visible in the methane bubbles bursting out of the innumerable Arctic lakes during ­summer.

John M. Bradley
Manchester, Mass.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Study finds natural gas climate advantage nixed by methane loss﻿﻿
Study finds natural gas climate advantage nixed by methane loss﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oil, natural gas operations now top U.S. methane emitters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE