Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John Wargo Jr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

John Wargo Jr., 89, a retired Diamond Shamrock scientist, died on June 27 at his home in Florence, Ala.

A native of Garfield, N.J., Wargo served in World War II. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Rose Polytechnic Institute (now Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology), in Terre Haute, Ind.

Wargo worked as a chemist at Diamond Shamrock Chemicals’ chlorine and caustic soda plant in Muscle Shoals, Ala., from 1962 until his retirement in 1982. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1950, and was a member of the society’s Wilson Dam Section.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, served as a past-president of the local chapter of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, and was also a master gardener.

Wargo is survived by his wife Sandy; sons, Jay and Richard; daughter, Kathleen Stanfield; stepdaughters, Debbi Nerstad, Susan Pride, Kim Oliver, and Mary Gean; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. His first wife, Mary Lou, predeceased him.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.or and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Kurt A. Lintelmann
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Randall P. Ayer
Mack C. Fuqua

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE