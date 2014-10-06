John Wargo Jr., 89, a retired Diamond Shamrock scientist, died on June 27 at his home in Florence, Ala.
A native of Garfield, N.J., Wargo served in World War II. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Rose Polytechnic Institute (now Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology), in Terre Haute, Ind.
Wargo worked as a chemist at Diamond Shamrock Chemicals’ chlorine and caustic soda plant in Muscle Shoals, Ala., from 1962 until his retirement in 1982. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1950, and was a member of the society’s Wilson Dam Section.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, served as a past-president of the local chapter of the St. Vincent De Paul Society, and was also a master gardener.
Wargo is survived by his wife Sandy; sons, Jay and Richard; daughter, Kathleen Stanfield; stepdaughters, Debbi Nerstad, Susan Pride, Kim Oliver, and Mary Gean; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren. His first wife, Mary Lou, predeceased him.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.or and should include an educational and professional history.
