… And Joins With SAFC To Make Conjugates

Sigma-Aldrich’s SAFC custom manufacturing business will collaborate with Baxter’s BioPharma Solutions unit to produce antibody-drug conjugates. SAFC will contribute capability for manufacturing drug linkers and conducting conjugations, while Baxter will provide sterile drug product filling and finishing services. Together, the companies hope to provide customers with end-to-end contract manufacturing in which a bulk drug substance conjugated by SAFC is transferred to Baxter for final steps including filling, regulatory testing, and packaging.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter