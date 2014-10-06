Maryland Section To Celebrate Centennial

The ACS Maryland Section will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a gala event on Oct. 17 at the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore. The event will celebrate the section’s history as well as the history of chemistry in the Baltimore region. It will also be a networking opportunity for the local academic, industry, and government sectors to create connections and new partnerships. The event will be open to the public. For more information, or to sign on as a sponsor of the event, visit www.mdchem.org, or e-mail Holly Cymet at holly.cymet@gmail.com.
