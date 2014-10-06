Nathan D. (David) Field, 88, a retired polymers research and development executive of Elkins Park, Pa., died in Meadowbrook, Pa., on June 27.
A native of New York City, Field received a B.S. in chemistry from City College of New York (CCNY) in 1945, an M.S. in chemistry from Columbia University in 1949, and a Ph.D. in polymer science and organic chemistry from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now New York University Polytechnic School of Engineering) in 1956.
He began his career in the textile fibers department at DuPont’s Experimental Station, in Wilmington, Del., working as a research chemist until 1962, when he became supervisor of polymer research at Arco. In 1964, he moved to GAF to serve as a laboratory manager focused on catalysts and photoresists.
From 1970 to 1981, Field worked at Playtex, eventually being named vice president of marketing and research. He supervised production, testing, and marketing of numerous consumer products and shape-wear undergarments.
Subsequently, he became vice president of R&D at Dartco Manufacturing, supervising Tupperware production and developing new heat-resistant cookware lines, before retiring in 1990.
Field authored many articles and held 45 U.S. patents. He was a member of the advisory board of the Journal of Polymer Science and chaired the annual Gordon Research Conference on Polymers in 1992.
He was a professor in CCNY’s department of chemical engineering from 1981 until 1985. In retirement, he was an adjunct professor at Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, Rutgers University, and Temple University and served as a consultant.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
Field enjoyed painting, teaching biblical history, auditing college classes, attending concerts and plays, playing bridge, and participating in a book club. He will be remembered for his warmth and wit and for exploring subjects ranging from archaeology to astronomy.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Annette; his son, Martin; his daughters, Reesha Leone and Sara Czarecki; and four grandchildren.
