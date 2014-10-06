Shasun And Strides Agree To Combine

Two medium-sized Indian pharmaceutical companies, Strides Arcolab and Shasun Pharmaceuticals, will merge to create an entity with annual sales of about $615 million. With headquarters in Chennai on the southeast coast of India, Shasun is a producer of generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients that also provides contract research and manufacturing services. The firm employs 1,800. Strides, also a producer of generics, has headquarters in Bangalore and employs more than 1,500 people.
