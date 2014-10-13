2014 Midwest Regional Meeting

STRIKING SETTING Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The University of Missouri Section will host the 49th Midwest Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (MWRM 2014) at the Memorial Union on the University of Missouri (MU) campus, in Columbia, from Wednesday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 15.

The general chair of the meeting is ­Michael Greenlief and the program chair is Timothy Glass, both of MU. Please visit the MWRM 2014 website, mwrm2014.org, for evolving program details as well as registration and hotel information.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The technical program will include more than 500 presentations.

The meeting will begin on Wednesday evening with an opening Sci-Mix poster session and reception.

The meeting will include general oral sessions in analytical, inorganic, organic and medicinal, physical, and polymer chemistry; biochemistry; chemical education; and materials science, along with poster sessions throughout the day on Thursday and Friday.

Location: Memorial Union, University of Missouri, Columbia Information contacts: ­Michael Greenlief, general chair, greenliefm­@missouri.edu; Timothy Glass, program chair, glasst@missouri.edu ; and Kimberly Savage, regional meeting planner, ACS, k_savage@acs.org Website: mwrm2014.org

A number of symposia are scheduled. These include “Chemical Education,” “Chemistry Outreach Programs & Activities,” “Computational Chemistry,” “Green Nanochemistry,” “Inorganic Radiochemistry,” “Mass Spectrometry & Targeted Proteomics,” “Organic Synthesis in the Southeastern Conference (SEC),” “Policy & Science Communication,” and “Supramolecular Chemistry.”

The University of Iowa’s Vicki H. Grassian—winner of this year’s Midwest Award, sponsored by the St. Louis Section—will present the Midwest Award address on Thursday afternoon.

WORKSHOPS. Three different workshops are scheduled for Friday. “Essential Information & Training for the Chemical Hygiene Officer” is planned as an all-day event. ACS Career Services will offer “Finding Your Pathway” in the morning and “Résumé Review” in the afternoon. See the meeting website to find more details about these workshops and to register; please note that space may be limited.

Saturday’s workshop and program will focus on high school chemistry teachers. Donna Malkmus of St. Charles, Mo., this year’s recipient of the ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, will give a presentation. And a session featuring Craig T. Gabler and Joseph Krajcik, who are both part of the writing team for the Next Generation Science Standards, will include a discussion of national science education standards.

SOCIAL EVENTS. Several social events are planned for MWRM 2014. An opening social and Sci-Mix session will take place on Wednesday evening. Thursday evening will include the awards social hour followed by the awards banquet at Reynolds Alumni Center on the MU campus. Friday will feature an ice cream social with ACS governance.

EXHIBITS. The vendor exhibition show will open on Wednesday evening with the Sci-Mix social. The show will also be open from 9 AM to 5 PM on Thursday and 9 AM to noon on Friday. It will be held in Stotler Lounge in the Memorial Union. The exhibition area will include poster sessions. Coffee breaks will be held in the lounge Thursday morning and afternoon and again on Friday morning.

Sponsorships of meeting sessions, coffee breaks, and social events are available for purchase to financially support MWRM 2014. To reserve exhibit space or to obtain further information on sponsorships, visit mwrm2014.org and click on the “Exhibition” tab.

LODGING & TRAVEL. A block of rooms is being held at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Columbia for conference attendees. Please identify yourself as an ACS member when making your reservation so you can obtain the reduced conference rate.

Columbia is located in the middle of Missouri. It is about halfway between Kansas City and St. Louis along I-70. The Columbia Regional Airport is located 12 miles from both MU and the Stoney Creek Hotel. Rental cars and taxis are available at the airport.

More information on lodging, directions, and parking can be found on the meeting website.

REGISTRATION. Registration is available through the MWRM 2014 website. Advance registration at a discounted rate ends at 11:59 PM CDT on Oct. 21; however, online registration will remain open at the on-site registration rate until Nov. 5. After that date, participants must register on-site.