October 13, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 41

Atom-probe tomography reveals the 3-D positions of atoms inside hard-to-analyze materials

Volume 92 | Issue 41
All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

Microscopy Method Goes Deep

Atom-probe tomography reveals the 3-D positions of atoms inside hard-to-analyze materials

New Captain For NSF

Astrophysicist France Córdova encourages advocacy for science

Companies That Care

Three top firms with ties to chemistry prove that large doesn’t have to mean impersonal

  • Physical Chemistry

    U.S., Indian Space Agencies Link

    Success Of India’s Mars probe Spurs Collaboration With NASA On Mars, Earth Observation

  • Business

    Selling China Short

    Several Chinese chemical makers are targets of investors betting on falling stock prices

  • Pesticides

    Counterattacking The Wild Pig Invasion With Bacon Preservative Sodium Nitrite

    Researchers Developing Control Methods For Feral Hogs

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

A Confounding Crystal Form

Researchers identify the α polymorph as the compound’s monomethyl ester

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Redefining A Planet, Rat Massage Is Golden

 

