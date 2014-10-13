A123 Sells Battery Materials Plant

A123 Systems, a maker of nanophosphate lithium-ion batteries owned by the Chinese auto parts company Wanxiang, has sold its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials plant in China to Johnson Matthey. A separate agreement calls for Johnson Matthey to make LFP exclusively for A123. Johnson Matthey says the deal strengthens its position in the battery technology sector. Wanxiang bought A123 for $257 million in 2012 after the battery maker filed for bankruptcy reorganization. Earlier this year, NEC bought A123’s grid energy storage business for $100 million.
