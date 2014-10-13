BASF Opens Big Complex In India

BASF has inaugurated several facilities in Gujarat, India, that it says represent its largest single investment in India to date. The plants include a splitter for purifying crude methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) to make polyurethane, a polymer dispersion plant, and a care chemicals facility. The company invested $190 million at the Gujarat site, which is inside a government-promoted industrial park. The BASF facility will employ about 200 people directly and 300 indirectly.
