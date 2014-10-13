Ashland will sell itselastomers business to the synthetic rubber maker Lion Copolymer for an undisclosed sum. The business, which operates a plant in Port Neches, Texas, has annual sales of about $270 million and mainly serves the North American replacement tire market with styrene-butadiene rubber.
BioAmber, a Canadian developer of biobased succinic acid, has signed a five-year supply agreement with Xuchuan Chemical, a Chinese maker of polyester polyols. Xuchuan will replace adipic acid with 300–500 metric tons of succinic acid per year to produce polyols for shoe soles.
Clariant has opened a project engineering center in Louisville. The center will oversee Clariant projects such as a new polypropylene catalyst plant in Louisville and the expansion of an ethoxylation plant in Clear Lake, Texas.
Colorcon, a drug delivery technology firm, will incorporate BASF’s Kollicoat immediate-release polymer into its line of ready-to-use drug coatings. Kollicoat is an ethylene glycol and vinyl alcohol graft copolymer.
Sigma-Aldrich has agreed to acquire Cell Marque, a Rocklin, Calif.-based firm that provides antibodies and staining kits for immunohistochemistry. It employs more than 90 people. Sigma-Aldrich, which is itself being acquired by Merck KGaA, says Cell Marque complements its existing immunohistochemistry offerings.
Exostar, which specializes in cloud-based technology for business collaboration, has won a $5 million investment from the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund to expand its life sciences business. Exostar says its technology could help health care organizations safely share information.
Teijin will spend about $21 million to build a new R&D center in western Japan by next fall for its health care business. Equipped with pilot plants that comply with international manufacturing standards, the site will develop materials such as fibrin sheets used in surgical procedures to stop bleeding and help seal tissue.
