Calling Out Unsafe Behavior

I heartily agree with Manfred E. Wolff’s point that C&EN should not inadvertently endorse unsafe behaviors by showing examples without comment and proper warnings (C&EN, Aug. 18, page 3). Protective eyewear must fit. If the hazard that the worker or student is exposed to could be in the form of a liquid spray, then tight-fitting goggles over safety glasses may be required.
However, I heartily disagree with his recommendation that C&EN avoid terms such as “recipe” and “from scratch.” C&EN articles are accessible to a wide range of people and need not comply with the requirements of a scientific paper.
John Paterson
Mississauga, Ontario
