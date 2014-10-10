Advertisement

People

Chemists Win National Medal Of Science

Awards: Three winners span chemistry fields

by Andrea Widener
October 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 41
President Barack Obama has awarded the National Medal of Science to 10 of the nation’s most important contributors to science, including three ­chemists.

Biochemist Bruce M. Alberts of the University of California, San Francisco, won for his work on DNA replication, as well as his advocacy for science education and international research cooperation. UC Berkeley professor Judith P. Klinman, a physical organic chemist, was recognized for her work on enzymes. And Jerrold Meinwald, professor emeritus at Cornell University, distinguished himself as the father of chemical ecology.

“These scholars and innovators have expanded our understanding of the world, made invaluable contributions to their fields, and helped improve countless lives,” Obama said in announcing the awards.

Obama also named eight recipients of the National Medal of Technology & Innovation. They include two American Chemical Society members: chemist and inventor Edith M. Flanigen of Honeywell’s UOP company, whose work includes molecular sieve zeolites, and physicist Cherry A. Murray, dean of Harvard University’s School of Engineering & Applied Sciences. ACS publishes C&EN.

The National Medal of Science was established in 1959 to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to U.S. science and engineering. Created in 1980, the technology medal recognizes those who have made lasting contributions to U.S. competitiveness.

The winners will receive their awards at a White House ceremony later this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

