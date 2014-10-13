Cool Planet Gets USDA Loan Backing

Cool Planet Energy Systems, a start-up biofuels firm, has received a $91 million loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support construction of a plant at the Port of Alexandria in Louisiana. The company has developed a pyrolysis system that produces gasoline and aromatic fuel blendstocks from wood chips. A carbon side-product of the process called biochar is used as a soil amendment. Cool Planet, which has attracted investors including Google Ventures, BP, and Exelon, broke ground at the site earlier this year and expects to start up in early 2016.
