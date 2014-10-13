Dow Will Launch Apprentice Program

Dow Chemical plans to launch a U.S. apprentice program next year. The firm will hire a total of 60 apprentices at seven manufacturing sites and train them over two to four years as chemical process operators and instrumentation and equipment technicians. Working with local colleges, Dow hopes to give people the technical skills needed for roles in the manufacturing sector, which is growing because of the availability of shale gas. Dow says it will draw on knowledge gained from apprentice programs it has run in Europe for 40 years.
