Kullman Awarded Palladium Medal

DuPont CEO Ellen J. Kullman will receive the International Palladium Medal of the Société de Chimie Industrielle at a dinner in her honor in New York City on May 7, 2015. The medal, which recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the chemical industry, has been awarded to 28 industry executives since 1958. Kullman is the first woman and fourth DuPont leader to receive the award.
